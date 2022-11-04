SETC bus runs over ex-TN panchayat member after entering service road alloted for local buses

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 65-year-old former panchayat member in Kancheepuram was run over by an SETC (State Express Transport Corporation Tamil Nadu Ltd) bus on Thursday morning. Police said the bus driver was at fault since the bay was allotted for local buses.

The deceased S Paneerselvam was a resident of Ayyangarkulam in the Kancheepuram district. In the last panchayat election, Paneerselvam contested on a Congress ticket, but he lost.

“He was working as a wholesale distributor for a private masala brand. On Thursday, Paneerselvam was on his way to Saliyar Street in Chekkupettai for a business meeting,” said the police.

(disclaimer: the tweet contains disturbing video)

Viewer discretion advised

A 65-year-old former Panchayat president, Paneerselvam, was run over by a government bus in Kancheepuram. Police say, the inter-state bus violated by entering the bus bay alloted for local buses near Kancheepuram bus stand@xpresstn @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/e1aTRJeLsW — Novinston Lobo (@NovinstonLobo) November 3, 2022

At around 11.45 am, a government bus plying between Vellore to Tambaram via Kancheepuram entered the service lane and knocked down Paneerselvam, who came under the rear wheels. The passersby informed the police and he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Vishnu Kanchi police registered a case and booked bus driver Murugan and conductor Kesavan for causing death due to negligence.

Paneerselvam’s body was sent to the Kancheepuram GH for postmortem.

The video of the incident has gone viral.

CHENNAI: A 65-year-old former panchayat member in Kancheepuram was run over by an SETC (State Express Transport Corporation Tamil Nadu Ltd) bus on Thursday morning. Police said the bus driver was at fault since the bay was allotted for local buses. The deceased S Paneerselvam was a resident of Ayyangarkulam in the Kancheepuram district. In the last panchayat election, Paneerselvam contested on a Congress ticket, but he lost. “He was working as a wholesale distributor for a private masala brand. On Thursday, Paneerselvam was on his way to Saliyar Street in Chekkupettai for a business meeting,” said the police. (disclaimer: the tweet contains disturbing video) Viewer discretion advised A 65-year-old former Panchayat president, Paneerselvam, was run over by a government bus in Kancheepuram. Police say, the inter-state bus violated by entering the bus bay alloted for local buses near Kancheepuram bus stand@xpresstn @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/e1aTRJeLsW — Novinston Lobo (@NovinstonLobo) November 3, 2022 At around 11.45 am, a government bus plying between Vellore to Tambaram via Kancheepuram entered the service lane and knocked down Paneerselvam, who came under the rear wheels. The passersby informed the police and he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Vishnu Kanchi police registered a case and booked bus driver Murugan and conductor Kesavan for causing death due to negligence. Paneerselvam’s body was sent to the Kancheepuram GH for postmortem. The video of the incident has gone viral.