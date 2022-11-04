Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin, Mamata attend West Bengal Governor’s family function in Tamil Nadu

Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee trying her hands at beating a chenda belonging to one of the performers brought in to welcome her to a family function of West Bengal Governor L Ganesan in Chennai on Thursday;

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, TMC founder GK Vasan, leaders from various political parties and actor Rajinikanth were among those who attended the 80th birthday celebrations of L Gopalan, elder brother of West Bengal Governor L Ganesan, on Thursday in Chennai. 

At the event, Ganesan, Mamata, Stalin and TR Baalu had an informal chat lasting about 15 minutes. Mamata was seen intensely talking to the other leaders. Ganesan later introduced Amar Seva Sangam founder S Ramakrishnan to Mamata. On learning about the work done by Ramakrishnan despite his disability, she lauded him and presented him a shawl. Later, she met and greeted the elderly couple L Gopalan and his wife, celebrating their sathabhishekam. 

Stalin and Baalu, too, greeted the couple. Mamata spent over an hour at the venue. Talking to reporters, Ganesan thanked everyone who attended the function and said he was unable to answer any political question as he held a gubernatorial position.

Asked whether he was satisfied with his role as a governor (since he was an active politician for decades), Ganesan said: “I am indeed very much satisfied with my job.”  Former Governor of Meghalaya R Shanmuganathan, BJP leader H Raja, AIADMK former minister K Pandiarajan and NJP leader AC Shanmugam were among those who attended the event. Mamata called on Stalin on Wednesday, though both the leaders said they did not discuss politics or polls.

What’s brewing? 
