Thoothukudi DMK cadre to distribute pamphlets against Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: BJP will be taught a lesson in the 2024 parliamentary elections, said Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan while addressing DMK's north district representatives meeting at Kalaignar arangam.

The minister also alleged that the Union government was imposing Hindi on States and launched a pamphlet distribution campaign against it. "Every State has its own mother tongue. Similarly, Tamil is our mother tongue and English has been a subsidiary language. BJP has been repeatedly finding ways to impose Hindi on the State," she said.



She asked functionaries of union, town panchayat and city branches to conduct meetings in order to disseminate the advantages of the two-language policy adopted by Tamil Nadu. She also urged the party men to work at the grassroots level and distribute pamphlets explaining the reason why DMK and Tamil Nadu oppose Hindi.



Meanwhile, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy levelled charges against the saffron party for spreading false propaganda about the CM and disregarding DMK stalwarts on social media. "The DMK cadre must give rebuttals and replies to the BJP and reject them outrightly", he said.

THOOTHUKUDI: BJP will be taught a lesson in the 2024 parliamentary elections, said Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan while addressing DMK's north district representatives meeting at Kalaignar arangam. The minister also alleged that the Union government was imposing Hindi on States and launched a pamphlet distribution campaign against it. "Every State has its own mother tongue. Similarly, Tamil is our mother tongue and English has been a subsidiary language. BJP has been repeatedly finding ways to impose Hindi on the State," she said. She asked functionaries of union, town panchayat and city branches to conduct meetings in order to disseminate the advantages of the two-language policy adopted by Tamil Nadu. She also urged the party men to work at the grassroots level and distribute pamphlets explaining the reason why DMK and Tamil Nadu oppose Hindi. Meanwhile, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy levelled charges against the saffron party for spreading false propaganda about the CM and disregarding DMK stalwarts on social media. "The DMK cadre must give rebuttals and replies to the BJP and reject them outrightly", he said.