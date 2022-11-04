Home States Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi DMK cadre to distribute pamphlets against Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu

She asked functionaries of union, town panchayat and city branches to conduct meetings in order to disseminate the advantages of the two language policy adopted by Tamil Nadu.

Published: 04th November 2022 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 01:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: BJP will be taught a lesson in the 2024 parliamentary elections, said Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan while addressing DMK's north district representatives meeting at Kalaignar arangam.

The minister also alleged that the Union government was imposing Hindi on States and launched a pamphlet distribution campaign against it. "Every State has its own mother tongue. Similarly, Tamil is our mother tongue and English has been a subsidiary language. BJP has been repeatedly finding ways to impose Hindi on the State," she said.

She asked functionaries of union, town panchayat and city branches to conduct meetings in order to disseminate the advantages of the two-language policy adopted by Tamil Nadu. She also urged the party men to work at the grassroots level and distribute pamphlets explaining the reason why DMK and Tamil Nadu oppose Hindi.

Meanwhile, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy levelled charges against the saffron party for spreading false propaganda about the CM and disregarding DMK stalwarts on social media. "The DMK cadre must give rebuttals and replies to the BJP and reject them outrightly", he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Geetha Jeevan DMK Hindi Hindi imposition
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Centre needs to take steps to save north India from pollution; no time for blame game: Arvind Kejriwal
CCTV footage of Shihsad kicking the child.
Kerala: Six-year-old boy kicked for leaning on car; man arrested
The house where the incident took place, in Jayalakshmi Street in Kothandaraman Nagar in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district.(Special arrangement)
Tamil Nadu: Three siblings asphyxiate to death after refrigerator explodes
Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)
Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding 'dharma sansad' in Ghaziabad 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp