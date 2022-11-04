 University of Madras course on coastal resilience from next year in Tamil Nadu

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Applied Geology department of the University of Madras (UoM) will launch a certificate course on coastal resilience, in collaboration with Japan’s Keio University, in its next academic year with an aim to respond to natural disasters better.

The two universities entered into a pact under which collaborative research will be undertaken in areas such as climate change and urban resilience. Japan’s technological and professional skills will aid in addressing challenges in community-based disaster management.

“The course will focus on coastal resilience and disaster risk reduction. We are currently planning the study material and details of the same,” said RR Krishnamurthy, head of the department concerned. This will be the first certificate course to be offered by the Applied Geology department, which works on disaster management and climate change issues.

Krishnamurthy noted that community resilience is the need of the hour to prepare society to deal with natural calamities in a better way. “Mitigation and preparedness will play a major role to ensure we are better prepared to deal with eventualities. Since Tamil Nadu has a vast coastline, our priority is to prepare communities to become more resilient to the growing threats of coastal erosion and flooding, among other issues,” said a faculty member.

As part of its initiative to raise awareness about what is to be done in the aftermath of natural disasters, the department has conducted a five-day programme, which will conclude on Friday. Policy-makers, disaster management administrators, higher education administrators, researchers, academicians, corporate social responsibility executives, business continuity professionals, non-profit representatives, and students participated in the event.

CHENNAI: The Applied Geology department of the University of Madras (UoM) will launch a certificate course on coastal resilience, in collaboration with Japan’s Keio University, in its next academic year with an aim to respond to natural disasters better. The two universities entered into a pact under which collaborative research will be undertaken in areas such as climate change and urban resilience. Japan’s technological and professional skills will aid in addressing challenges in community-based disaster management. “The course will focus on coastal resilience and disaster risk reduction. We are currently planning the study material and details of the same,” said RR Krishnamurthy, head of the department concerned. This will be the first certificate course to be offered by the Applied Geology department, which works on disaster management and climate change issues. Krishnamurthy noted that community resilience is the need of the hour to prepare society to deal with natural calamities in a better way. “Mitigation and preparedness will play a major role to ensure we are better prepared to deal with eventualities. Since Tamil Nadu has a vast coastline, our priority is to prepare communities to become more resilient to the growing threats of coastal erosion and flooding, among other issues,” said a faculty member. As part of its initiative to raise awareness about what is to be done in the aftermath of natural disasters, the department has conducted a five-day programme, which will conclude on Friday. Policy-makers, disaster management administrators, higher education administrators, researchers, academicians, corporate social responsibility executives, business continuity professionals, non-profit representatives, and students participated in the event.