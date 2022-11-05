Coimbatore explosion: Mubin learnt driving a month ago, say in-laws

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Jameesha Mubin (29), the prime suspect who died in the car blast on October 23, reportedly learnt to drive a four-wheeler only a month ago, according to his in-laws.

Police suspect, he learnt to drive with the intention of the blast but informed his family that he wanted to become an acting driver.

Speaking to TNIE on Friday, Mubin’s in-laws Khurshid and Hanifa described him as an introvert who mixed with a few people, including his cousin Azharuddin. Mubin married their daughter Nasrath (24) five years ago and the couple has two children. He worked in the family’s second-hand book store.

A cardiac patient, Mubin halted work at the store last year and underwent eye surgery.

“Mubin stopped working in the bookstore as he was allergic to dust. One day, he told our daughter that he had started to sell honey and worked in a native medicine shop in the city,” Khurshid said.

Hanifa added, “We did not know he could drive a car as he only used to ride a bicycle. My daughter said he was learning to drive a car, and wanted to become an acting driver. But we never saw him drive a car and did not spot any change in his behaviour.”

NIA sources said they are investigating if he learnt driving to carry out the blast and bought a second-hand car to train himself. Also, the investigating agencies - Police and NIA - suspect Mubin might have been following instructions from somebody.

Mubin bought the car from Muhammad Thalha (25) in June. Thalha’s family claimed Mubin paid `26,000 for it. But according to police sources, Azharuddin’s interrogation revealed that Mubin did not pay for the car. After procuring it, it was parked near Afsar Khan’s (another cousin) house in the Ukkadam housing unit for over a month. Meanwhile, Mubin started to learn to drive.

Law min defends CM

Pudukkottai: Those with a conscience will not blame the chief minister for the Coimbatore blast as five persons were arrested in such a short time, law minister S Regupathy told media persons at Maalayeedu on Friday. He added, “The case was referred to NIA at the earliest.”

