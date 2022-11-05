Dhoni files criminal contempt case against Tamil Nadu IPS officer

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Renowned cricketer MS Dhoni has filed a criminal contempt petition against senior IPS officer, G Sampath Kumar, for his alleged ‘scandalous’ and ‘contumacious’ remarks against the Supreme Court and the Madras High Court in an additional written statement in connection with a defamation suit filed by the cricketer.

He said the additional written statement, filed on December 17, 2021, by the police officer, ‘scandalises’ and ‘lowers’ the authority of the Supreme Court and High Court. The respondent (Sampath Kumar) has stated the Supreme Court deviated from its focus on the rule of law and shelved the deposition kept in a certain sealed cover for reasons he “failed to comprehend”.

Moreover, he has stated it is unfortunate that the apex court, for reasons best known to it, chose to keep in a sealed cover a select portion of the report of Justice Mudgal Committee that needed to be probed by an SIT, Dhoni said in the petition.

He sought the court to punish the police officer as per the permission granted by the Advocate General (AG) under section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971. The additional written statement was filed by Sampath Kumar in a civil suit moved by Dhoni seeking Rs100 crore damages from the officer and Zee Media Corporation for making match-fixing allegations against him.

The matter was listed for hearing before a division bench headed by Justice PN Prakash on Friday but it could not reach for hearing.



