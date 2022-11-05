Heavy rainfall to continue in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry till November 6

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorms/lightning is likely to continue over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during November 4-6, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre.

This is due to cyclonic circulations over the Kerala coast and surrounding regions, an east-west trough running from this system to the south Andaman Sea and another cyclonic circulation over the south Andaman Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal.

Meanwhile, the season’s first low-pressure area is forming over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lankan coast and is likely to move towards the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts next week around November 9. It may slightly intensify during the subsequent 48 hours.

Heavy rain warning was issued for Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga for Saturday.

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday, Tondaiyarpet station in Chennai received 14 cm, the highest in TN. The DGP Office in Chennai and Mettupalayam in Coimbatore recorded 12 cm each.

