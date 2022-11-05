Home States Tamil Nadu

Rain lashes Madurai, Ramnad, low-lying areas inundated in Tamil Nadu

The school students of Ramanathapuram faced difficulties commuting on Friday morning as holiday was not declared.

Published: 05th November 2022

water logging

People walk on a waterlogged street. Image used for representational purpose | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

MADURAI/RAMANATHAPURAM: Several low-lying areas in Madurai and Ramanathapuram, including the Anganwadi premises near Sellur, witnessed severe flooding following the heavy rains that lashed the districts in the early hours of Friday.

The school students of Ramanathapuram faced difficulties commuting on Friday morning as holiday was not declared. An old tree near Vaigai South Road in Madurai was uprooted in the heavy rains and was later removed by corporation workers. The residents have urged the authorities to take action towards clearing the water stagnation that poses health threats.

While the Rameswaram municipality took measures to prevent rainwater stagnation in the districts, farmers in  Madurai were advised by the agricultural department to take preventive measures to save their crops from damage.

However, several agricultural lands near Usilampatti got inundated following the rains. Officials have assured to take action towards draining water from the fields.

In the meantime, block-level officials have been told to closely monitor the rain impacts in both districts.
Commenting on the current situation, the Chairperson of Rameswaram municipality, KE Nasarkhan, said, "Considering the safety of people, we have started taking measures to clear sewage blockages and build separate pathways along roads to prevent water stagnation. We are also working on the complaints raised by the residents."

