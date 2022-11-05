Home States Tamil Nadu

Sanitary worker cleans sewer with bare hands, Kovai Corporation to order probe in Tamil Nadu

The corporation commissioner said the issue would be investigated.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  A video of a sanitary worker of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) cleaning a clogged sewer with bare hands caused a huge uproar in the city. The corporation commissioner said the issue would be investigated.

Karunakaran, who is working as a sanitary worker in Avarampalayam, ward 28 in the North Zone, was allegedly forced to clean a clogged sewer with bare hands by the sanitary supervisor Kaliyapppan on Friday. His colleague recorded the incident and posted the video on social media which went viral.

Sources said Karunakaran was not provided with gloves or shoes. When he refused to clear the sewer without gloves, the supervisor allegedly threatened him, after which he got down in the channel on bare Sanitary workers across the city have complained they are not given gloves and modern tools to clear clogged drainage canals. CCMC Commissioner M Prathap told TNIE that he would inquire about the incident and take action.

