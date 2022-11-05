Tamil Nadu: Customer footfall at Perambalur vegetable market takes a hit as waste cleared only once every 10 days

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Shopkeepers at the daily vegetable market near the sub-jail on Perambalur-Attur Road, who are already reeling under a host of issues, including a lack of basic amenities on the premises, complain of dwindling footfall from an additional problem: uncleared waste.

Garbage, primarily comprising organic waste, from the 143-shop complex at the vegetable market is dumped in a corner, which sanitation workers clear every morning.

The situation, however, changed over a year ago. Irregularities in garbage collection by the municipality are leading to waste pile-ups at the civic body-maintained market, sometimes even up to 10 days at a stretch, rue shopkeepers. The overpowering stench aside, customers are also forced to navigate through the uncleared waste spilling onto the pathways leading to the market, they added.

This has taken a toll on customer footfall and, in turn, sales. While the issue has been raised with the municipality several times, no proper action has been taken so far, shopkeepers said. A 40-year-old shopkeeper in the complex, who does not wish to be named, said, "Before Covid lockdown, garbage was cleared every day. But after it was eased, garbage collection has not been proper. It is cleared only once in 10 days. Due to this, garbage piles up, leading to a strong stench renting the air.

This makes customers frown, and they hurriedly buy vegetables outside instead of stepping inside the market. This affects our sales. The accumulation of garbage also poses a risk of spreading infectious diseases. The authorities should hence take steps to clear the garbage here daily and keep the market clean." D Mahalakshmi, a regular customer at the market said,

"The market pathway is strewn with overflowing garbage and resembles a dump yard. Passing through this and entering the market is threatening. We cannot walk through without covering our noses because of the stench. The market is also poorly maintained. It is hence a scary affair buying vegetables here." When contacted, Municipality Commissioner R Radha told TNIE, "I joined duty only two days ago. I will, however, inspect the place on Saturday and take action."

PERAMBALUR: Shopkeepers at the daily vegetable market near the sub-jail on Perambalur-Attur Road, who are already reeling under a host of issues, including a lack of basic amenities on the premises, complain of dwindling footfall from an additional problem: uncleared waste. Garbage, primarily comprising organic waste, from the 143-shop complex at the vegetable market is dumped in a corner, which sanitation workers clear every morning. The situation, however, changed over a year ago. Irregularities in garbage collection by the municipality are leading to waste pile-ups at the civic body-maintained market, sometimes even up to 10 days at a stretch, rue shopkeepers. The overpowering stench aside, customers are also forced to navigate through the uncleared waste spilling onto the pathways leading to the market, they added. This has taken a toll on customer footfall and, in turn, sales. While the issue has been raised with the municipality several times, no proper action has been taken so far, shopkeepers said. A 40-year-old shopkeeper in the complex, who does not wish to be named, said, "Before Covid lockdown, garbage was cleared every day. But after it was eased, garbage collection has not been proper. It is cleared only once in 10 days. Due to this, garbage piles up, leading to a strong stench renting the air. This makes customers frown, and they hurriedly buy vegetables outside instead of stepping inside the market. This affects our sales. The accumulation of garbage also poses a risk of spreading infectious diseases. The authorities should hence take steps to clear the garbage here daily and keep the market clean." D Mahalakshmi, a regular customer at the market said, "The market pathway is strewn with overflowing garbage and resembles a dump yard. Passing through this and entering the market is threatening. We cannot walk through without covering our noses because of the stench. The market is also poorly maintained. It is hence a scary affair buying vegetables here." When contacted, Municipality Commissioner R Radha told TNIE, "I joined duty only two days ago. I will, however, inspect the place on Saturday and take action."