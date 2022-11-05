TNIE journo gets Laadli jury citation for report on 4 Irulars’ wait for justice in Tamil Nadu

Home States Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Villupuram district reporter Krithika Srinivasan on Thursday received a Jury Appreciation Citation 2 from Laadli Media and Gender Sensitivity Award 2021, for her story titled ‘Irular victims of Tamil Nadu’s decade-old rape, torture case still wait for a trial to begin’ published on 23 December 2021.

The article detailed how four Irular women, allegedly gang-raped by police in 2011, await trial. The State Human Rights Commission directed the State government to provide a compensation of Rs 75 lakh to the survivours of rape and subsequent custodial torture of 15 Irular persons.

The survivors then told TNIE they were waiting for the trial to begin at the Villupuram (SC/ST PoA) Special Court that will bring them true justice.

