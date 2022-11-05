Home States Tamil Nadu

Unauthorised construction in Tamil Nadu: Officials to face action 

Justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad gave the directions while hearing a petition filed by G Shanmugasundar of Chennai.

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently directed the State government to initiate departmental action against the officials who failed to check an unauthorised construction in a residential apartment in Tiruchy.

An action taken report should be filed by November 10, the court added.
The judges pointed out that based on the parameters laid down by the Supreme Court for dealing with unauthorised constructions, a division bench of the Madras HC had issued certain directions to the government in July this year, which included, “before issuing building planning permission, an undertaking must be obtained from the builder or applicant... to the effect that possession of the building will be entrusted to owners only after obtaining completion certificate from authorities.”

The authority concerned should conduct a personal inspection to ascertain whether there is any deviation from the building plan and then issue the building completion certificate, the aforesaid Madras HC judgment added.

But despite these judgments, the authorities failed to follow the norms while granting planning permission and issuing completion certificates, observed justices Mahadevan and Prasad, and ordered departmental action against the officials concerned. The case was adjourned to November 10.

Shanmugasundar said the building promoter engaged by him and his brother deviated from the approved building plan and started constructing shops illegally. 

