‘Unfit’ Governor sitting on bills in Tamil Nadu: DMK plaint to President

CHENNAI: The DMK-led alliance, in its proposed memorandum to the President seeking action against Governor RN Ravi, has said the governor has proved through his actions and conduct that he is unfit to hold the constitutional post.

According to party sources, the two main aspects highlighted in the memorandum are the delay by the governor in giving assent to bills passed by the Assembly and his statements that go against the spirit of the Constitution.

Sources said the memorandum highlights that the governor has been ‘publicly contradicting the state government’s policies and unduly delaying assent to bills’. This is ex-facie unconstitutional since it impedes and obstructs a democratically elected government from serving the people.

Party sources said this amounts to interference in the administration of the state and transaction of business by the legislature. Party sources said the memorandum will elaborate on the rights of the assembly and underscore the point that a governor cannot sit as an appellate authority over the decision of the cabinet or the legislature. The need, requirement or necessity of a bill cannot be inquired into by the governor as it is within the sole prerogative of the legislature.

Once a bill is passed, it is deemed to be the will of the people and the governor has to act within the framework of the Constitution. The memorandum will elaborate on some of the bills that are pending with the governor for a long time and include a list of 20 pending bills.

One of the points the memorandum will draw attention to is a remark by the governor that “India is dependent on one religion like the rest of the world”. Party sources said this statement is an affront to India’s Constitution. The memorandum will argue that the governor is instigating communal hatred.

The petition will cite Article 156 (1) of the Constitution, which states that the governor serves at the pleasure of the President, and will appeal to the President to remove him from the post to preserve the constitutional values.

As of Friday, of the 49 MPs belonging to the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, 43 members have signed the memorandum. Sources said some of them are in Delhi and they will sign it when a team led by TR Baalu reaches Delhi after getting President’s appointment.

Meanwhile, former union minister and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram tweeted on Friday that he welcomed the petition signed by the MPs of Tamil Nadu to the President regarding the activities of the Governor of Tamil Nadu. He also added that since he was in Delhi he will sign the document in Delhi.

Higher education-related bills:



The Tamil Nadu Fisheries University (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The Tamil Nadu Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The Chennai University (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The Tamil Nadu Siddha Medical University Bill, 2022

The Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Tamil University (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The Tamil Nadu Dr.M.G.R. Medical University, Chennai (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Tamil Nadu Universities Laws (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The Tamil Nadu Universities Laws (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The Tamil Nadu Private Colleges (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022

The Tamil University (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022



Other pending Bills:



The Tamil Nadu Co-operative Societies (Second Amendment) Act, 2022.

Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online

Games Bill, 2022.

The Tamil Nadu District Municipalities (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The Tamil Nadu Business Facilitation (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of

Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply

and Distribution) Tamil Nadu Amendment Bill, 2022

The Tamil Nadu Appropriation (No.6) Bill, 2022.

