Cop poses as buyer, seizes 130-year-old idol from Kovai man in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Personnel from the Idol Wing posed as idol collectors and seized a 130-year-old Murugan idol weighing 200 kg from a man in Coimbatore.

The man was arrested for inquiries. A month ago, the Idol Wing received information that the suspect, S Bhaskar, from Ukkadam in Coimbatore, was trying to sell an antique idol through a broker for Rs 3 crore. Sub-inspector Pandiarajan, of the Madurai unit of the Idol Wing, was instructed to pose as a buyer. A month ago, he called up the seller and started making enquiries.

“Bhaskar was reluctant to give his address and show the idol to Pandiarajan. It took more than a month and phone conversations to win his confidence. Some of the conversations were recorded to be used as evidence,” said K Jayanth Murali, DGP, Idol Wing. After being persuaded, Bhaskar agreed to meet Pandiarajan near the Coimbatore bus stand on Thursday.

Pandiarajan posed as a wealthy idol collector and Bhaskar agreed to show the idol if he brought an advance payment of Rs 10 lakh. Only when Pandiarajan agreed to this, did the seller reveal his address. A team led by ADSP Central Zone, Balamurugan, along with Pandiarajan, reached Bhaskar’s residence around 2.30 pm on November 4. They found the 300-kg idol of Lord Murugan in the main hall.

When the idol was weighed, the Thiruvacchi weighed 50 kg and the Murugan idol weighed 250 kg. The length of the idol is 113 cm and the width is 38 cm. Personnel will get the idol inspected by experts to ascertain its antiquity and actual market value.

