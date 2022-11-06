Home States Tamil Nadu

Cop poses as buyer, seizes 130-year-old idol from Kovai man in Tamil Nadu

Pandiarajan posed as a wealthy idol collector and Bhaskar agreed to show the idol if he brought an advance payment of Rs 10 lakh.

Published: 06th November 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Murugan idol

The personnel with the confiscated idol | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Personnel from the Idol Wing posed as idol collectors and seized a 130-year-old Murugan idol weighing 200 kg from a man in Coimbatore.

The man was arrested for inquiries. A month ago, the Idol Wing received information that the suspect, S Bhaskar, from Ukkadam in Coimbatore, was trying to sell an antique idol through a broker for Rs 3 crore. Sub-inspector Pandiarajan, of the Madurai unit of the Idol Wing, was instructed to pose as a buyer. A month ago, he called up the seller and started making enquiries.

“Bhaskar was reluctant to give his address and show the idol to Pandiarajan. It took more than a month and phone conversations to win his confidence. Some of the conversations were recorded to be used as evidence,” said K Jayanth Murali, DGP, Idol Wing. After being persuaded, Bhaskar agreed to meet Pandiarajan near the Coimbatore bus stand on Thursday.

Pandiarajan posed as a wealthy idol collector and Bhaskar agreed to show the idol if he brought an advance payment of Rs 10 lakh. Only when Pandiarajan agreed to this, did the seller reveal his address. A team led by ADSP Central Zone, Balamurugan, along with Pandiarajan, reached Bhaskar’s residence around 2.30 pm on November 4. They found the 300-kg idol of Lord Murugan in the main hall.

When the idol was weighed, the Thiruvacchi weighed 50 kg and the Murugan idol weighed 250 kg. The length of the idol is 113 cm and the width is 38 cm. Personnel will get the idol inspected by experts to ascertain its antiquity and actual market value.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Idol Wing Murugan idol K Jayanth Murali
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp