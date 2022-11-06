Home States Tamil Nadu

Don't wait for last date to insure crops, Tamil Nadu government tells farmers

Farmers who have availed of crop loans can approach the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Society or nationalised banks for insuring their crops.

farmer

A farmer ploughing his land. Image used for representational purpose. (Photo I Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The agriculture department has requested the farmers in 27 districts to insure their standing crops are cultivated during the current season by November 15 and the farmers of six southern districts by December 15. The advisory was issued in view of the strengthening northeast monsoon.

For the current financial year, the Tamil Nadu government sanctioned Rs 2,339 crore for implementing crop insurance schemes. Currently, the cultivation of Samba paddy is on in full swing. During the Samba, Thaladi and Pisana seasons in various parts of TN, paddy gets cultivated on 24.13 lakh acres. Of this, crops on 5.90 lakh acres have been insured by 10.38 lakh farmers.

An official release here said the farmers in the following districts should insure their crops by November 15: Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur, Madurai, Pudukottai, Karur, Salem, Tirupur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Theni, Ramanathapuram, Trichy, Ariyalur, Vellore, Ranipet, Thirupathur, Thiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Sivaganga, Cuddalore, Thiruvallur and Erode.

The farmers in six southern districts - Kanniyakumari, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Namakkal, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi should insure their crops by December 15 since the transplantation of paddy was delayed.

Farmers who have availed of crop loans can approach the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Society or nationalised banks for insuring their crops. The farmers who have not availed of crop loans, can insure their crops through e-Service Centres and also through the web portal https://pmfby.gov.in.

