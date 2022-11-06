Home States Tamil Nadu

Logo of international book fair unveiled in Tamil Nadu

The minister said the fair would offer an opportunity to translate Tamil literature into various languages and the rights for the same could be exchanged at the event.

Published: 06th November 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The logo of the international book fair, to be organised in Chennai in January, was released by school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi here on Saturday. The event would be held alongside the annual book fair by the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (Bapasi).

The minister said the fair would offer an opportunity to translate Tamil literature into various languages and the rights for the same could be exchanged at the event. It would place Chennai among a select group of cities like Frankfurt, London, Sharjah, Beijing and Bologna which are famous for international book fairs.

The international book fair would be organised jointly by the directorate of public libraries, TN Textbook and Educational Services Corporation and Bapasi between January 16 and 18. Recently, while visiting an international book festival, TN officers invited over 50 countries to participate in the event, the minister added.

Though only two months remained before the fair, over 20 countries were likely to attend the event, the budget of which would depend on the approximate number of visitors from abroad, the minister said.

On the learning loss caused by rain-induced holidays, he  said the decision to provide leave was taken by district collectors based on rains in their respective regions. "A decision to compensate the holidays by conducting schools on Saturday will be taken soon," he added.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi international book fair logo
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp