Logo of international book fair unveiled in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The logo of the international book fair, to be organised in Chennai in January, was released by school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi here on Saturday. The event would be held alongside the annual book fair by the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (Bapasi).



The minister said the fair would offer an opportunity to translate Tamil literature into various languages and the rights for the same could be exchanged at the event. It would place Chennai among a select group of cities like Frankfurt, London, Sharjah, Beijing and Bologna which are famous for international book fairs.



The international book fair would be organised jointly by the directorate of public libraries, TN Textbook and Educational Services Corporation and Bapasi between January 16 and 18. Recently, while visiting an international book festival, TN officers invited over 50 countries to participate in the event, the minister added.



Though only two months remained before the fair, over 20 countries were likely to attend the event, the budget of which would depend on the approximate number of visitors from abroad, the minister said.



On the learning loss caused by rain-induced holidays, he said the decision to provide leave was taken by district collectors based on rains in their respective regions. "A decision to compensate the holidays by conducting schools on Saturday will be taken soon," he added.

CHENNAI: The logo of the international book fair, to be organised in Chennai in January, was released by school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi here on Saturday. The event would be held alongside the annual book fair by the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (Bapasi). The minister said the fair would offer an opportunity to translate Tamil literature into various languages and the rights for the same could be exchanged at the event. It would place Chennai among a select group of cities like Frankfurt, London, Sharjah, Beijing and Bologna which are famous for international book fairs. The international book fair would be organised jointly by the directorate of public libraries, TN Textbook and Educational Services Corporation and Bapasi between January 16 and 18. Recently, while visiting an international book festival, TN officers invited over 50 countries to participate in the event, the minister added. Though only two months remained before the fair, over 20 countries were likely to attend the event, the budget of which would depend on the approximate number of visitors from abroad, the minister said. On the learning loss caused by rain-induced holidays, he said the decision to provide leave was taken by district collectors based on rains in their respective regions. "A decision to compensate the holidays by conducting schools on Saturday will be taken soon," he added.