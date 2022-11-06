Madras High Court refuses to order felling of neem tree in Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that even a child knows the benefits of trees for mankind, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court refused to order the felling of a tree situated on a 16-feet road at Kalaiyarkovil in Sivaganga.



Justice GR Swaminathan said this recently, while dismissing a petition filed by an ex-serviceman seeking direction to the local authorities to cut down a neem tree which had grown on the road in front of his house. The man claimed that he constructed the house in the year 2000 and the tree, which he claimed was standing in the middle of the road, was 'not beneficial' and posed a hindrance to him. Though he petitioned the collector, no action has been taken yet, he added.



Justice Swaminathan said he was unable to appreciate the man's statement and remarked, "Even a little child knows how useful trees are to mankind." Noting from photographs it was clear that the tree was located only at the end of a lane and seemed to be at least 10 years old, the judge opined the petitioner has no legal right to demand that the tree must be cut. Moreover, the policy of the government is to plant more trees, he pointed out.



"In this age of environmental jurisprudence, when the tree in question does not pose any safety issue, granting the relief sought will not be in the public interest," the judge further observed and dismissed the petition.

