Medico dies by suicide at Dharmapuri govt college hostel in Tamil Nadu
According to the B1 police, K Elamparthi (18), a second year MBBS student was found dead in his room by other students on Saturday night.
DHARMAPURI: A second-year medical student studying at the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital allegedly died by suicide at his hostel room on Saturday.
The deceased, a native of Muthunayakanpatti near Omalur, was yet to clear his second-year exams and was reportedly struggling to complete his course, the police added.
Inspector A Nawaz said, “The police has also recovered a suicide note from his room. Police have registered a case and further investigation is on.”