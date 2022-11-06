Medico dies by suicide at Dharmapuri govt college hostel in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: A second-year medical student studying at the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital allegedly died by suicide at his hostel room on Saturday.

According to the B1 police, K Elamparthi (18), a second-year MBBS student was found dead in his room by other students on Saturday night.

The deceased, a native of Muthunayakanpatti near Omalur, was yet to clear his second-year exams and was reportedly struggling to complete his course, the police added.

Inspector A Nawaz said, “The police has also recovered a suicide note from his room. Police have registered a case and further investigation is on.”

DHARMAPURI: A second-year medical student studying at the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital allegedly died by suicide at his hostel room on Saturday. According to the B1 police, K Elamparthi (18), a second-year MBBS student was found dead in his room by other students on Saturday night. The deceased, a native of Muthunayakanpatti near Omalur, was yet to clear his second-year exams and was reportedly struggling to complete his course, the police added. Inspector A Nawaz said, “The police has also recovered a suicide note from his room. Police have registered a case and further investigation is on.”