Plan nod not must for school buildings built before Jan 1, 2011: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has held that educational institutions having buildings constructed before January 1, 2011, with or without approval need not obtain plan or building approval afresh under Section 47-A of the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act while applying for renewal of recognition from the school education department.

“Petitioners herein, who are the education institutions/schools or its management, if made any construction after getting approval or without approval prior to January 1, 2011, the date on which Section 47-A of the Act has come into force, need not make any fresh application to the planning or building authorities for getting approval,” ruled Justice R Suresh Kumar in a recent order, disposing of petitions filed by certain school managements.

However, the judge made it clear that if they had made fresh constructions or additional constructions after January 1, 2011, without approval from the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), they must submit an application for approval and the proof for it should be produced before educational authorities for a renewal of recognition or approval of the respective institutions.

If an institution has not constructed any building after January 1, 2011, a declaration in the format of an affidavit should be submitted along with their application for the renewal for 2022-23. Such applications can be considered and decided in accordance with the law.

The judge recorded the submission of Additional Advocate General S Silambanan that the government does not insist that the institutions, which had constructed buildings before January 1, 2011, once again submit applications for getting approval from DTCP.

This has been expressed in paragraph 6 of the impugned G.O. (ID) No. 221 dated August 10, 2022, of the school education department.

