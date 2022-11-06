Home States Tamil Nadu

Poverty forces couple to give triplets to hospital in Tamil Nadu

However, the due to poverty the parents decided to hand over the children to the hospital management. 

Published: 06th November 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Triplets

Triplets up for abortion

By Express News Service

ERODE: Parents of triplets born in a government hospital in Salem handed over their three daughters to the hospital administration on Friday reportedly due to poverty. Subsequently, the children were handed over to the District Child Protection Officer. Officials said that the children will be up for adoption soon.

According to the officials from the district health department, a woman from Salem delivered triplets, all girls, on October 20. The children were born with low birth weight and the paediatricians treated them, following which they made good progress. However, due to poverty, the parents decided to hand over the children to the hospital management. 

Adequate awareness was given by the hospital administration, but the parents opted out of taking the children back with them, and after the mother was discharged on Friday, she handed over the children to the hospital administration.

Hospital Dean Valli Sathyamurthy handed over to District Child Protection Officer Uma Maheshwari in the presence of District Collector S Karmegam on Friday evening.

“The children are well cared after at the government-funded adoption agency in Salem and they have shown a good growth rate. The children will be put up for adoption soon for the parents who have registered on a priority basis,” Makeshwari said.

Comments

