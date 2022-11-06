Home States Tamil Nadu

Sub-committee ordered four per cent quota to promote PwDs in Tamil Nadu govt departments

The government will take necessary steps to set up a high-level committee to scrutinise the report submitted by the sub-committee.

Persons with Disabilities

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has released a government order constituting a sub-committee for awarding 4 per cent reservations in promotion for Persons with Disabilities serving in government departments.

In a letter, the commissioner of the department of differently-abled persons recommended a list of officers to be appointed to the committee, which will submit a draft policy for providing 4 per cent reservation to a high-level committee within one month of its formation, the order said.

The sub-committee comprises seven members, including deputy secretaries from the human resources department, the differently abled welfare department and the law department, among others.

The Deputy Secretary of TNPSC has also been included as a special invitee among the seven members.

Seven members in panel

