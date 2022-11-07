2,000-year-old potsherds unearthed in Kalaiyarkoil

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: Old potsherds with Tamil inscriptions, dating back to around 2,000 years, were unearthed by Sivaganga Tholnadai Kuzhu recently near Pandiyar Fort in Kalaiyarkoil. Sivaganga Tholnadai Kuzhu founder K Kalirasa said the broken pieces of pots unearthed were red and black. “The inside of the pot pieces were fully black and had written inscriptions with at least 7 cm width and 7.5 cm height. Five Tamil words could be clearly seen in the potsherds,” he said. Further, citing archaeologists who researched the inscriptions, he said the letters form the Tamil name Mosikeeran, which was common in the Sangam period. All artefacts will be kept in the government museum. Sivaganga Tholnadai Kuzhu members requested the State government to carry out different phases of excavations in Kalaiyarkoil.