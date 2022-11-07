Home States Tamil Nadu

Anna University sets up 11 centres to boost research

Vice-Chancellor says centres established at cost of Rs 25 lakh each; Varsity plans to open two more by end of year

Anna University in Chennai. (File Photo)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In a bid to promote research activities and create an ecosystem for development, Anna University has set up 11 centres of excellence on its campus at a cost of Rs 25 lakh each. The varsity has plans to set up four more by the end of this year. 

“Space has already been allotted for these 11 centres, and work for procurement of necessary equipment and furniture is ongoing. Besides, two centres have already received funding for projects from the State government,” explained Vice-Chancellor R Velraj. Some of the centres will work on fundamental inquiry, and strengthen the university’s research and development wing, he said adding that few will focus on applied research and collaborate with the industry. 

The centres include: centre for wireless system design, centre for fundamental research, centre for artificial intelligence, data science research and applications, centre for cyber security, centre for energy storage technologies, centre for e-vehicle technologies, centre for excellence in automobile technology, centre for Internet of Things (IoT), centre for liberal arts for science engineering and technology, centre for multi-disciplinary systems research and centre for robotics and automation. The centres were set up in March. 

Varsity officials said some centres already started operations, and by next year all will be functional. “We prepared a roadmap to set up 15 centre of excellence this year. Of which, 11 are in place,” said a senior faculty member.

These centres have been created keeping in mind the current needs of the industry, and after consultations with the experts. They will collaborate with academic researchers, faculties, startups,  and other institutes in the country. They will work in research verticals to cater to the industry’s needs, enhance the varsity’s research capacity and make contributions to society, said officials.

