Breast lump treating facility introduced in Madurai's Velammal Hospital

Patients with benign lumps on the breast, breast cysts, breast hamartoma, and breast lipoma can be treated with Mammotome

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Velammal Hospital in the district has introduced a device - Mammotome - used for treating breast lumps for the first time in south Tamil Nadu.

Chairman of Velammal Educational Trust, M V Muthuramalingam, inaugurated the device in the presence of the Director of Velammal Hospital, MV Karthik, the Dean of the hospital, Dr. T Thirunavukkarasu, and others.

Breast and Endocrine Surgeon, Dr Suganya, said, the device will be introduced as an outpatient procedure, where benign lumps on the breast can be easily and completely removed with the help of a needle. "This scarless vacuum-assisted complete excision procedure will take less than 15 minutes and the patient can go back home on the same day with minimal pain. Patients with benign lumps on the breast, breast cysts, breast hamartoma, and breast lipoma can be treated with Mammotome."

