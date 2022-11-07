CEOs must ensure no stagnation of water in schools: TN Education Minister

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The chief educational officers (CEOs) of all districts were instructed to ensure rainwater does not stagnate in schools and if it does, they should coordinate with the BDOs and pump it out, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Sunday.

Addressing media at Kallanai on the sidelines of a function held to flag off new bus routes, the minister, responding to a question on preparedness of schools for the northeast monsoon, said instructions, like last year, have been issued at the CEOs’ meeting held a few days ago in Madurai.

He pointed out directions were issued to raze damaged school buildings, and added officials were told to instruct students not to venture near areas where there is risk of rain-related accidents. “Monitoring switchboards in school classrooms for electricity leakages was emphasised,” he said.

Flagging off buses in new routes, he said based on the request of locals from Tirukkattupalli and adjoining area, a new bridge across River Kollidam in Kallanai was built at a cost of `90 crore. Now the State transport corporation buses connecting Tiruchy and Thanjavur are being launched through Kallanai, he added.

