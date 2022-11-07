Home States Tamil Nadu

Entrance exam coaching for Class 11 and 12 TN students from Nov third week

Teachers who received district-level training from 2017-18 will act as co-ordinators. 

Published: 07th November 2022 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 02:04 AM   |  A+A-

exam

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Starting third week of November, the School Education Department is all set to provide entrace coaching to students of Classes 11 and 12, said a department circular sent to chief education officers (CEO).

 Twenty students from Class 11 and 50 from Class 12 from every union will be shortlisted and will be trained in the existing 412 centres across the State. The cut-off for students from OC and OBC communities stands at 60%, while those from SC, ST and PH communities is 50%. Teachers who received district-level training from 2017-18 will act as co-ordinators. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Entrance exam coaching govt coaching classes
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only.
SC upholds 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections with 3:2 verdict
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
SC sets aside HCs order admitting pleas seeking ED probe in allegations against Jharkhand CM
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Governor asks two TV channels to go out from a presser; creates a stir
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Court orders to proceed with framing charges against cops who handled rape case against Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp