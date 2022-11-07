Entrance exam coaching for Class 11 and 12 TN students from Nov third week

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Starting third week of November, the School Education Department is all set to provide entrace coaching to students of Classes 11 and 12, said a department circular sent to chief education officers (CEO).

Twenty students from Class 11 and 50 from Class 12 from every union will be shortlisted and will be trained in the existing 412 centres across the State. The cut-off for students from OC and OBC communities stands at 60%, while those from SC, ST and PH communities is 50%. Teachers who received district-level training from 2017-18 will act as co-ordinators.

