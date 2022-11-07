Now, Raj Bhavan posts video of Guv Ravi hitting out at TN govt

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Raj Bhavan on Sunday tweeted videos of an old speech Governor RN Ravi made, in which he accused the government of delaying the transfer of the Coimbatore blast case to the NIA. The tweet was posted after parties in the DMK-led alliance demanded a recall of the Governor. The videos were shot in Coimbatore on October 28, during the inauguration of a yoga institute’s hostel.

In one of the videos, Ravi refers to the October 23 blast and says, “Within a few hours, it was very clear that it was a terror attack. It was very clear... (what) they were doing was part of a larger conspiracy.” He then asks why it took four days to bring in the NIA. “Tamil Nadu police did an excellent job. But the Tamil Nadu police is an instrument. The Tamil Nadu police can’t communicate with NIA to ask them to come. Those who are supposed to take the decision took more than four days.”

His speech was widely reported in the media and was criticised by DMK mouthpiece Murasoli twice. Last week, Murasoli published an editorial piece listing multiple terror cases that were transferred to the NIA in up to four months, and asserted that there was no delay in this case.

In response to the tweet, DMK spokesperson Salem Dharanidharan said, “Ravi is acting like a low-profile politician. The NIA Act, 2008 says that if the Central government believes a scheduled offence is required to be investigated under this Act, it may suo motu direct the Agency to investigate it,” and asked why they waited for the State to transfer the case. He added that there was no delay in transferring the case, and there is a “hidden agenda” behind the Raj Bhavan uploading the video.

Veteran journalist and political observer Tharasu Shyam said, “Holding a Constitutional post, he shouldn’t air personal opinions in public. The first mistake was to air his opinions in public and the second was to post the video online. He has reduced the stature of his Constitutional post to that of a street corner. He is not to speak like a politician. Hence, he should be recalled.”

Some second-rung DMK leaders said that while the Governor has the power to question the head of the State government and the authorities, he is instead trying to kick up a storm on social media, and is hence unfit for the post.

DMK seeks to meet Prez

The DMK has sought an appointment to meet President Droupadi Murmu to submit its petition to recall Governor RN Ravi, said party MP Kanimozhi

