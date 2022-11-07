Home States Tamil Nadu

Palaniswami says TN CM can neither run government nor control party cadre

"A few months ago, Stalin warned his party cadre that he would act as a dictator and take action against erring cadre, but is now saying that unruly party cadre are giving him sleepless nights.”

Published: 07th November 2022 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami at an event in Namakkal on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI:  AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin is neither able to run the government nor control his “unruly” party functionaries. 
Speaking in a public meeting at Shoolagiri in Krishnagiri on Sunday as part of AIADMK’s 51st year celebrations, Palaniswami said, “Stalin is incapable of running his party and the government.

A few months ago, Stalin warned his party cadre that he would act as a dictator and take action against erring cadre, but is now saying that unruly party cadre are giving him sleepless nights.”

Earlier, speaking at Bommai Kuttaimedun in Namakkal, he said Tamil Nadu will witness elections to the legislative assembly in 2024, along with Lok Sabha polls. “Along with the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Assembly elections will likely take place in TN. The AIADMK-led alliance will win in all 40 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.”  

Further, he said AIADMK is united. “The chief minister  is saying that the AIADMK is broken. But public meetings like these are examples that the party is not broken, but united. The DMK doesn’t oppose us directly and files cases against us. As they cannot face us politically, they are trying to bring down the party by other means. No matter how many cases are filed, the AIADMK will come clean and form the next government,” he said.

On Panneerselvam, he said, “There is no room for talks with them and the decision of the general council is final.”

‘LS, Assembly poll in ’24’
“Along with the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Assembly elections will likely take place in TN. The AIADMK-led alliance will win in all 40 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry,” Palaniswami said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Palaniswami DMK
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only.
SC upholds 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections with 3:2 verdict
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
SC sets aside HCs order admitting pleas seeking ED probe in allegations against Jharkhand CM
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Governor asks two TV channels to go out from a presser; creates a stir
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Court orders to proceed with framing charges against cops who handled rape case against Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp