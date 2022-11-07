Palaniswami says TN CM can neither run government nor control party cadre

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin is neither able to run the government nor control his “unruly” party functionaries.

Speaking in a public meeting at Shoolagiri in Krishnagiri on Sunday as part of AIADMK’s 51st year celebrations, Palaniswami said, “Stalin is incapable of running his party and the government.

A few months ago, Stalin warned his party cadre that he would act as a dictator and take action against erring cadre, but is now saying that unruly party cadre are giving him sleepless nights.”

Earlier, speaking at Bommai Kuttaimedun in Namakkal, he said Tamil Nadu will witness elections to the legislative assembly in 2024, along with Lok Sabha polls. “Along with the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Assembly elections will likely take place in TN. The AIADMK-led alliance will win in all 40 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.”

Further, he said AIADMK is united. “The chief minister is saying that the AIADMK is broken. But public meetings like these are examples that the party is not broken, but united. The DMK doesn’t oppose us directly and files cases against us. As they cannot face us politically, they are trying to bring down the party by other means. No matter how many cases are filed, the AIADMK will come clean and form the next government,” he said.

On Panneerselvam, he said, “There is no room for talks with them and the decision of the general council is final.”

