Praveen Nettaru killing: TN police arrest three persons linked to PFI and SDPI   

By Express News Service

ERODE: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), probing the killing of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru, carried out searches in Dakshina Kannada district and arrested three persons — K Mahammad Iqbal, K Ismail Shafi and Ibrahim Sha — who allegedly have links with PFI and SDPI. Digital devices and incriminating documents were seized from their houses.

So far, 10 persons have been arrested in connection with the case. NIA has also announced a reward for information on four absconding accused in the case. Earlier, Dakshina Kannada police arrested 10 accused.

