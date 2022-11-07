RSS holds route marches in three districts in TN

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE/KALLAKURICHI/PERAMBALUR: Members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) organised route marches on roads and conducted public meetings in Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Perambalur on Sunday, a day after putting off their plan to hold such events across the State.

The sangh on Saturday decided to postpone Statewide route marches scheduled for November 6 stating that the Madras High Court verdict restricting it to an indoor event is unacceptable. Police permission for holding the events in the three districts was given before the RSS moved the Madras High Court seeking a nod to hold route marches at 50 places across TN.

On Sunday, about 3,400 police personnel, including North Zone IG N Kannan and Villupuram Range DIG M Pandian and SPs, ADSPs, and DSPs, were deployed for security in the three districts. Bomb detection squads also conducted checks. Most of the shops on the routes remained shut. Men wearing khaki trousers with white shirts and black caps took part in the events. No sticks or other weapons were carried in the rallies as per police instruction, sources said.

In Cuddalore district, nearly 500 people took part in the route march that started from Aariya Vaisiyar marriage hall at Thirupathiripuliyur on Sunday evening and ended at a public meeting spot on Sanathi Street after passing through Theradi Street, Sankar Naidu Street, Perumal Koil Street, and Podi Chetty Street. RSS flag was hoisted near the meeting venue. Senior RSS member and lawyer D Kathirvel led the rally. The meeting was held under RSS North Tamil Nadu State organiser R Prakash.

About 500 RSS members participated in the three-km rally in Kallakurichi. The rally, flagged off by senior RSS member MA Govindaraj, commenced at 4 pm. About 250 RSS members took part in the rally in Perambalur which was flagged off by Thiruvinayaga Velmuruga Siddhar. A public meeting was also held under Perambalur Bharat Companies proprietor Jayaraman.

Security beefed up

About 3,400 police personnel were deployed in the three districts. Bomb detection squads also conducted checks. Most shops on the routes remained shut. Men wearing khaki trousers with white shirts and black caps took part in the events. No sticks or other weapons were carried in the rallies as per police instruction

CUDDALORE/KALLAKURICHI/PERAMBALUR: Members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) organised route marches on roads and conducted public meetings in Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Perambalur on Sunday, a day after putting off their plan to hold such events across the State. The sangh on Saturday decided to postpone Statewide route marches scheduled for November 6 stating that the Madras High Court verdict restricting it to an indoor event is unacceptable. Police permission for holding the events in the three districts was given before the RSS moved the Madras High Court seeking a nod to hold route marches at 50 places across TN. On Sunday, about 3,400 police personnel, including North Zone IG N Kannan and Villupuram Range DIG M Pandian and SPs, ADSPs, and DSPs, were deployed for security in the three districts. Bomb detection squads also conducted checks. Most of the shops on the routes remained shut. Men wearing khaki trousers with white shirts and black caps took part in the events. No sticks or other weapons were carried in the rallies as per police instruction, sources said. In Cuddalore district, nearly 500 people took part in the route march that started from Aariya Vaisiyar marriage hall at Thirupathiripuliyur on Sunday evening and ended at a public meeting spot on Sanathi Street after passing through Theradi Street, Sankar Naidu Street, Perumal Koil Street, and Podi Chetty Street. RSS flag was hoisted near the meeting venue. Senior RSS member and lawyer D Kathirvel led the rally. The meeting was held under RSS North Tamil Nadu State organiser R Prakash. About 500 RSS members participated in the three-km rally in Kallakurichi. The rally, flagged off by senior RSS member MA Govindaraj, commenced at 4 pm. About 250 RSS members took part in the rally in Perambalur which was flagged off by Thiruvinayaga Velmuruga Siddhar. A public meeting was also held under Perambalur Bharat Companies proprietor Jayaraman. Security beefed up About 3,400 police personnel were deployed in the three districts. Bomb detection squads also conducted checks. Most shops on the routes remained shut. Men wearing khaki trousers with white shirts and black caps took part in the events. No sticks or other weapons were carried in the rallies as per police instruction