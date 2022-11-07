Stalin and family pretending to be Tamil: Telangana Governor Tamilisai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan lashed out at DMK mouthpiece Murasoli on Sunday for criticising her difference of opinion with the Telangana government. She also indirectly claimed the DMK’s first family’s mother tongue is Telugu and they speak Telugu at home but pretend to be Tamils.

Murasoli recently hit out at Tamilisai after she spoke against the Tamil Nadu government. In a write-up published on Saturday, it criticised her for saying she would intervene in Tamil Nadu’s issues. It added that she failed in her Constitutional duty as Telangana’s Governor, and the State government didn’t cooperate with her because of her actions against it.

In response, Tamilisai reacted furiously on Sunday and accused the newspaper of publishing the article without knowing the truth about the developments in Telangana. She added that the government struggles to handle her, and she doesn’t find it difficult to handle the government.

Stating that the DMK’s first family speaks Telugu at home, she asked, “Who says I can’t comment in Tamil Nadu? Who is a stranger? You or I?” The DMK didn’t officially respond to Tamilisai’s remarks against Murasoli till 7 pm on Sunday. It is expected that Murasoli will sharpen its attack against Tamilisai in the coming days.

