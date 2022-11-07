Home States Tamil Nadu

VCK distributes Manusmriti copies to ‘thwart’ RSS growth

It was part of an initiative to distribute one lakh copies of Manusmriti to raise awareness among women and non-Brahmins on the age-old book.

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/MADURAI:  Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan on Sunday distributed copies of Manusmriti on women and Shudras translated to Tamil, to the public in Chennai and Madurai.

It was part of an initiative to distribute one lakh copies of Manusmriti to raise awareness among women and non-Brahmins on the age-old book. “The RSS’s ideology is based on the Manusmriti. Hence, secular parties must raise awareness on the observations of the age-old book and how the RSS has been acting against the majority of the nation,” he said.

As for the RSS calling off its rallies, he said it was because the outfit was unable to fulfil the court’s conditions. He added that secular forces never oppose the BJP’s rallies, but the RSS is different as it functions like a fascist outfit.

Speaking in Madurai, he accused the RSS of focusing on discrimination rather than democracy. “The RSS movement killed Mahatma Gandhi, attempted to kill Kamarajar, demolished Babri Masjid, and orchestrated the Gujarat massacre. In the name of love jihad and beef, they are dividing people; and are dividing Hindus too based on caste. Hence, this movement is dangerous to Tamil Nadu,” he said. 

Commenting on the proposed RSS rallies, he said the court had asked the outfit to submit the details of members and office bearers but they did not submit it because their movement lacks transparency.

