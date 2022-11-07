Home States Tamil Nadu

Worker dies after being trapped inside 13-ft deep pit in Madurai

Sources said that Sakthivel (35) along with several workers were involved in fixing underground pipes in Ashok Nagar area in Kudal Nagar near Madurai.

Published: 07th November 2022 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Man fells into a 13feet deep pit that was dug for underground drains at Ashok nagar area near Kudal nagar in Madurai. (EPS | KK Sundar)

Man fells into a 13feet deep pit that was dug for underground drains at Ashok nagar area near Kudal nagar in Madurai. (EPS | KK Sundar)

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

MADURAI: A 35-year-old contract labourer who was involved in a pipeline linking work near Kudal Nagar died after being trapped in a 13 feet deep pit on Monday. This after a water leak from the pipeline caused the sand wall to collapse on him. The fire department recovered his body after four hours of effort. 

Sources said that Sakthivel (35) along with several workers were involved in fixing underground pipes in Ashok Nagar area in Kudal Nagar near Madurai on Monday. Unfortunately, while they were involved in linking the pipes with active lines, the mud wall of the pit collapsed, and Sakthivel got stuck inside the pit, with water and mud covering the pit.

The fire department team on information rushed to the spot for rescue operations. As the pit is filled with water and mud, with the help of a backhoe loader and pump, the pit was cleared to rescue Sakthivel. The Corporation commissioner and other officials are to visit the venue. 

Speaking to TNIE, Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, city corporation commissioner, said, "Sakthivel along with two other workers were involved in water pipeline linking work. While they attempted to connect it with the active line, water leaked through and caused the mud wall of the pit to collapse on them, fortunately, the other two workers got out of the pit. But Sakthivel got stuck into the pit."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
worker Contracted labourer pipeline
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only.
SC upholds 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections with 3:2 verdict
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
SC sets aside HCs order admitting pleas seeking ED probe in allegations against Jharkhand CM
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Governor asks two TV channels to go out from a presser; creates a stir
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Court orders to proceed with framing charges against cops who handled rape case against Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp