Worker dies after being trapped inside 13-ft deep pit in Madurai

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

MADURAI: A 35-year-old contract labourer who was involved in a pipeline linking work near Kudal Nagar died after being trapped in a 13 feet deep pit on Monday. This after a water leak from the pipeline caused the sand wall to collapse on him. The fire department recovered his body after four hours of effort.

Sources said that Sakthivel (35) along with several workers were involved in fixing underground pipes in Ashok Nagar area in Kudal Nagar near Madurai on Monday. Unfortunately, while they were involved in linking the pipes with active lines, the mud wall of the pit collapsed, and Sakthivel got stuck inside the pit, with water and mud covering the pit.

The fire department team on information rushed to the spot for rescue operations. As the pit is filled with water and mud, with the help of a backhoe loader and pump, the pit was cleared to rescue Sakthivel. The Corporation commissioner and other officials are to visit the venue.

Speaking to TNIE, Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, city corporation commissioner, said, "Sakthivel along with two other workers were involved in water pipeline linking work. While they attempted to connect it with the active line, water leaked through and caused the mud wall of the pit to collapse on them, fortunately, the other two workers got out of the pit. But Sakthivel got stuck into the pit."

