AIADMK will lead State alliance for LS polls: TN BJP chief K Annamalai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP State president K Annamalai on Monday said the alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu would be headed by the AIADMK since it is the largest party in the alliance.

Also, a decision about accommodating more parties like the AMMK would be taken by the BJP’s national leadership and he could not comment on it. Annamalai said this in response to a question about the assertion of AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami that a mega alliance headed by the AIADMK would be formed for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He said there was nothing wrong in what Palaniswami had said. Asked about AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran’s remark that his party was ready to join an alliance to defeat DMK, Annamalai said: “Decisions on adding a party to the NDA and the shape of the alliance are taken by the national leadership. I don’t have the power to give my opinion on this.”

