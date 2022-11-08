Be polite when imposing fine, DGP tells TN police

Home States Tamil Nadu

The DGP informed this to media persons in Salem after presiding over a review meeting of the force in Salem, Namakkal, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts on Monday.

SALEM:  In the wake of sharp criticism from several quarters over the manner in which the new system of penalty under the Motor Vehicles Act is being imposed, Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu has advised police personnel to behave in a humane manner while collecting fines.

The DGP informed this to media persons in Salem after presiding over a review meeting of the force in Salem, Namakkal, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts on Monday. “Police personnel have been advised to act in a humane manner while imposing fines. They have been told to particularly identify and lvey fine on those driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding,” Sylendra Babu said.

The top officer said crime rate in Salem range has dropped by around 15 % as compared to last year. A majority of cases, especially robberies, has been solved, and had a word of praise for Sankagiri Inspector Devi, who travelled to Madhya Pradesh in pursuit of criminals and recovered Rs 46 lakh in a case.

Further, the DGP said 275 illegal, unlicensed country-made guns were seized this year in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts during a drive, adding the department is paying serious attention to control sale of lottery tickets and drug use. “In Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri, 275 country-made guns were seized. All these had been hoarded for the past several years. Over 150 sovereigns of gold jewels were recovered in several cases and handed over to the owners so far this year. Over 200 stolen two-wheelers were also recovered,” he added.

Salem City Police Commissioner Najmal Hoda, DIG of Police Praveen Kumar (Salem Range), District Superintendents of Police Shri Abhinav (Salem), Sarojkumar Thakur (Krishnagiri), Kalaiselvan (Dharmapuri), Sai Charan Tejaswi (Namakkal) attended the meeting.

