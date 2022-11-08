Home States Tamil Nadu

Bio-diversity park in Sirumalai to open soon

The hill, which consists of 17 hairpin bends and a 500-year-old Shiva temple, is home to a variety of deers, wild boars, jackals, and slender loris.

Published: 08th November 2022 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 01:46 AM   |  A+A-

Plant, trees, forest, afforestation, forestation, tree, saplings

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

DINDIGUL:  The Sirumalai bio-diversity park, built at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore at Agasthiyarpuram, is likely to open its doors in the coming summer season. The district forest department proposed the project in 2019-20 in a 1.20 acre land on the eastern ghats, 1,600 metres above sea level.

The hill, which consists of 17 hairpin bends and a 500-year-old Shiva temple, is home to a variety of deers, wild boars, jackals, and slender loris. Sources said funds for the project will be released in three phases, and the park will be set up within three months.  

Speaking to TNIE, District Forest Officer S Prabhu said they are aiming to set up an arboretum, bambooism, and butterfly park. "The plan for the bio-diversity park was initiated to increase the number of tourists in the region and promote eco-tourism in the area. The arboretum consists of over 100 varieties of trees with botanical names, which will help the visitors learn about nature in a scientific way. We are planning to plant 20 varieties of bamboo trees with full details. The park will help botany researchers and students. A flower garden will also be created to attract butterflies," he said.

Further, Prabhu said the park will be children-friendly as there will be spaces to play treasure hunts. "It will indirectly help them inculcate knowledge in botany. Families can plan a one-day tour, which includes the bio-diversity park, trekking, and sightseeing. Construction of CCTVs, toilets and other essential facilities is in full swing. The park will provide employment to local people and increase the economic development of the region," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sirumalai bio-diversity park Sirumalai
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities under strain, India's predicted urban boom
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)
LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor
Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user.(Photo | ANI)
Know the mind of India's first Twitter user on Musk 'blue tick'
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp