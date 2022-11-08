Bio-diversity park in Sirumalai to open soon

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

DINDIGUL: The Sirumalai bio-diversity park, built at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore at Agasthiyarpuram, is likely to open its doors in the coming summer season. The district forest department proposed the project in 2019-20 in a 1.20 acre land on the eastern ghats, 1,600 metres above sea level.

The hill, which consists of 17 hairpin bends and a 500-year-old Shiva temple, is home to a variety of deers, wild boars, jackals, and slender loris. Sources said funds for the project will be released in three phases, and the park will be set up within three months.



Speaking to TNIE, District Forest Officer S Prabhu said they are aiming to set up an arboretum, bambooism, and butterfly park. "The plan for the bio-diversity park was initiated to increase the number of tourists in the region and promote eco-tourism in the area. The arboretum consists of over 100 varieties of trees with botanical names, which will help the visitors learn about nature in a scientific way. We are planning to plant 20 varieties of bamboo trees with full details. The park will help botany researchers and students. A flower garden will also be created to attract butterflies," he said.



Further, Prabhu said the park will be children-friendly as there will be spaces to play treasure hunts. "It will indirectly help them inculcate knowledge in botany. Families can plan a one-day tour, which includes the bio-diversity park, trekking, and sightseeing. Construction of CCTVs, toilets and other essential facilities is in full swing. The park will provide employment to local people and increase the economic development of the region," he added.

