Court construction delayed, Modakurichi shuts down in protest in Tamil Nadu

In August last year, the State government announced the establishment of a Sub Court complex in Modakurichi Taluk.

By Express News Service

ERODE:  Residents of Modakurichi staged a protest on Monday demanding to set up the Sub Court in the town. Around 300 shops remained closed as part of the protest.

In August last year, the State government announced the establishment of a Sub Court complex in Modakurichi Taluk. However, a dispute arose between the people of the Modakurichi Panchayat area and the Elumathur, as both parties wanted the court in their area.

KR Sudhanthirarasu, president of Tamil Nadu Small and Micro Farmers Association and a resident of Modakurichi, said, “All government offices including the taluk office, fire Station and police station are located in Modakurichi and it is the perfect place to set up the court. However, government officials are planning to set up the court elsewhere. That is why we are protesting.”

Modakurichi Tahsildar Sanmugasundaram said, “As people from both  Modakurichi and Elumathur demanded the court, a temporary location is being sought to set up the court for now. However, two places, each from Modakurichi and Elumathur, have been selected and sent to the District Judge. The final decision will be taken by the judge.”

Image used for representational purpose only.
