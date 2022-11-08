Home States Tamil Nadu

Give us 30 per cent of dry fly ash generated from Thoothukudi power station : Brick manufacturers

According to Tulasiraman, president of the association, the TTPS, having five units of 210 MW capacity each, daily generates at least 3,500 tonnes of dry fly ash.

Published: 08th November 2022 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 01:46 AM   |  A+A-

image used for representation purpose only

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  Tamil Nadu Fly Ash Bricks and Blocks Manufacturers Association has urged the State government to allot 30% of the dry fly ash generated from Thoothukudi Thermal Power Station (TTPS) to manufacturers free of cost as against the former allotment of 20%.

Founder-president of the association DS Saravanan said the TTPS had not renewed allotment orders for as many as 120 fly ash brick manufacturers from April 1 despite the Ministry of Environment and Forest's notifications mandating the provision of at least 20% of dry fly ash to brick manufacturers on a priority basis.

According to Tulasiraman, president of the association, the TTPS, having five units of 210 MW capacity each, daily generates at least 3,500 tonnes of dry fly ash. While 80% of the dry fly ash is sold through e-auction to cement manufacturing units, the remaining 20% is stored in an ash dyke near the sea.

As the thermal power plant had not released dry ash for over six months, the State government should insist on the renewal of the allotment order for the downstream fly ash brick manufacturing units, and increase the disposal rate to 30%, the association members demanded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thoothukudi Thermal Power Station Brick manufacturers fly ash brick
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities under strain, India's predicted urban boom
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)
LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor
Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user.(Photo | ANI)
Know the mind of India's first Twitter user on Musk 'blue tick'
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp