Lizard in anganwadi lunch, seven children admitted in government hospital in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Seven children from an anganwadi in Panaiyangal village near Keelakarai were admitted to a hospital due to the alleged presence of a dead lizard in the food served to them. Official sources said the children were kept under observation at the hospital for a day and did not have serious issues.

"On Monday, anganwadi workers Devika and Jenshiya noticed a dead lizard in the food that was served to the children. District Collector Johny Tom Varghese visited the government hospital, where the children were admitted.



Speaking to TNIE, a project official of Integrated Child Development Services, said, "All children are safe. All anganwadi workers in the district have been given strict orders to be extra cautious while handling the food made for children. Food safety officials will also impart special awareness to the workers."

RAMANATHAPURAM: Seven children from an anganwadi in Panaiyangal village near Keelakarai were admitted to a hospital due to the alleged presence of a dead lizard in the food served to them. Official sources said the children were kept under observation at the hospital for a day and did not have serious issues. "On Monday, anganwadi workers Devika and Jenshiya noticed a dead lizard in the food that was served to the children. District Collector Johny Tom Varghese visited the government hospital, where the children were admitted. Speaking to TNIE, a project official of Integrated Child Development Services, said, "All children are safe. All anganwadi workers in the district have been given strict orders to be extra cautious while handling the food made for children. Food safety officials will also impart special awareness to the workers."