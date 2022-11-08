Home States Tamil Nadu

Lizard in anganwadi lunch, seven children admitted in government hospital in Tamil Nadu

Speaking to TNIE, a project official of Integrated Child Development Services, said, "All children are safe.

Published: 08th November 2022 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 01:28 AM   |  A+A-

Anganwadis

Representational Image

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM:  Seven children from an anganwadi in Panaiyangal village near Keelakarai were admitted to a hospital due to the alleged presence of a dead lizard in the food served to them. Official sources said the children were kept under observation at the hospital for a day and did not have serious issues.

"On Monday, anganwadi workers Devika and Jenshiya noticed a dead lizard in the food that was served to the children. District Collector Johny Tom Varghese visited the government hospital, where the children were admitted.
 
Speaking to TNIE, a project official of Integrated Child Development Services, said, "All children are safe. All anganwadi workers in the district have been given strict orders to be extra cautious while handling the food made for children. Food safety officials will also impart special awareness to the workers."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dead lizard Keelakarai anganwadi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities under strain, India's predicted urban boom
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)
LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor
Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user.(Photo | ANI)
Know the mind of India's first Twitter user on Musk 'blue tick'
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp