 Motorists irked by rise in stray animals on Coimbatore roads

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Motorists voice concerns over the increasing presence of stray animal on the roads of Coimbatore city. According to sources, the population of stray animals has increased in the past few months and around 120 stray dog bite cases are reported in the city every month.

Apart from dogs, the number of cows, horses, and donkeys, roaming on the roads, has also increased over the past months, they said. Mithun Chakravarthy, a motorist from Saibaba Colony said, “Officials keep talking about making Coimbatore a smart city with several development works and other amenities, but they do not take action to control or prevent stray animals from getting on to the roads, This is the real face of the city.”

“How can people travel when animals encroach the roads? The civic officials must take appropriate action in regard to this. The corporation should also levy a hefty fine on pet owners who let the animals loose on the streets,” he added.

When inquired about it, a CCMC official told TNIE, “Recently, a couple of trucks were inducted to catch stray dogs roaming on the streets. However, they’re designed to hold only dogs and cannot transport either cows or horses.

The civic body doesn’t have appropriate vehicle facilities or experts who can catch cows or horses, roaming on the roads by following necessary safety protocols. We shall take it to higher officials’ attention and take necessary action.”

COIMBATORE: Motorists voice concerns over the increasing presence of stray animal on the roads of Coimbatore city. According to sources, the population of stray animals has increased in the past few months and around 120 stray dog bite cases are reported in the city every month. Apart from dogs, the number of cows, horses, and donkeys, roaming on the roads, has also increased over the past months, they said. Mithun Chakravarthy, a motorist from Saibaba Colony said, “Officials keep talking about making Coimbatore a smart city with several development works and other amenities, but they do not take action to control or prevent stray animals from getting on to the roads, This is the real face of the city.” “How can people travel when animals encroach the roads? The civic officials must take appropriate action in regard to this. The corporation should also levy a hefty fine on pet owners who let the animals loose on the streets,” he added. When inquired about it, a CCMC official told TNIE, “Recently, a couple of trucks were inducted to catch stray dogs roaming on the streets. However, they’re designed to hold only dogs and cannot transport either cows or horses. The civic body doesn’t have appropriate vehicle facilities or experts who can catch cows or horses, roaming on the roads by following necessary safety protocols. We shall take it to higher officials’ attention and take necessary action.”