Home States Tamil Nadu

 Motorists irked by rise in stray animals on Coimbatore roads

Apart from dogs, the number of cows, horses, and donkeys, roaming on the roads, has also increased over the past months

Published: 08th November 2022 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 01:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Motorists voice concerns over the increasing presence of stray animal on the roads of Coimbatore city. According to sources, the population of stray animals has increased in the past few months and around 120 stray dog bite cases are reported in the city every month.

Apart from dogs, the number of cows, horses, and donkeys, roaming on the roads, has also increased over the past months, they said. Mithun Chakravarthy, a motorist from Saibaba Colony said, “Officials keep talking about making Coimbatore a smart city with several development works and other amenities, but they do not take action to control or prevent stray animals from getting on to the roads, This is the real face of the city.”

“How can people travel when animals encroach the roads? The civic officials must take appropriate action in regard to this. The corporation should also levy a hefty fine on pet owners who let the animals loose on the streets,” he added.

When inquired about it, a CCMC official told TNIE, “Recently, a couple of trucks were inducted to catch stray dogs roaming on the streets. However, they’re designed to hold only dogs and cannot transport either cows or horses.

The civic body doesn’t have appropriate vehicle facilities or experts who can catch cows or horses, roaming on the roads by following necessary safety protocols. We shall take it to higher officials’ attention and take necessary action.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stray animal Coimbatore stray dog bite cases
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities under strain, India's predicted urban boom
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)
LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor
Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user.(Photo | ANI)
Know the mind of India's first Twitter user on Musk 'blue tick'
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp