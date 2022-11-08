Home States Tamil Nadu

Ramajayam murder: Tiruchy court adjourns plea for polygraph 

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), currently handling the case, decided for a polygraph test on the 13 suspects, and a plea was filed in this regard.

08th November 2022

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  The Judicial Magistrate Court in Tiruchy on Monday postponed the hearing of the plea seeking permission for polygraph test on the 13 suspects in the murder of KN Ramajayam, younger brother of  Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, to November 14.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), currently handling the case, decided for a polygraph test on the 13 suspects, and a plea was filed in this regard. Earlier, the opposing council pointed out that only the SP of the SIT could file a petition (the original plea was filed by the DSP). The matter was adjourned to November 7. The SIT filed another petition. 

The case was once again adjourned on Monday as the lawyers of the 13 suspects lleged that the SIT did not file any formal statement in the affidavit regarding the polygraph test. The case was adjourned to November 14.

Lawyer Alexis Sudhakar said, “The SIT has not filed proper documents to prove the suspects’ links with the case.” According to sources with the investigative team, the lawyers’ intentions were to postpone the case. 

