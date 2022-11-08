Toilets in Dharmapuri bus stand not clean: Commuters

Home States Tamil Nadu

Each day at least a minimum of two thousand people use the Dharmapuri bus stand, but there are not enough toilets.

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI:  Commuters arriving at Dharmapuri bus stand complain that they do not have access to hygenic toilets even though Rs 10 is charged. The alleged that the toilet complex is not cleaned and that foul smell pervades the place.

Each day at least a minimum of two thousand people use the Dharmapuri bus stand, but there are not enough toilets.  V Vinothkumar, who travels from the bus stand regularly, said, “People are exploited by those in charge of the restrooms. They take Rs 10 from a person to use the toilets.  But the facility is unhygienic. People would not mind paying Rs 10 but the toilets should be clean.”

S Kannan of Panchapalli said, “The contractor is responsible for maintaining the toilets, and the municipality must ensure the toilets are clean.” He added that the people who manage the toilets abuse those who question them about the condition.

K Mani, a shopkeeper near the bus stand said, “Most of the toilets are broken and faucets are leaky. Also, people using the restrooms also have no privacy as some doors are broken.” Municipality officials said  efforts would be taken to clean the restrooms and renovate them. “A warning will be issued to the contractor for poor cleanliness,” they added.

