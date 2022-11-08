Home States Tamil Nadu

VHP calls DMK rule anti-Hindu, launches ‘people’s movement’

Raman termed RSS, which would enter its centenary year in 2024, as the nation’s second army. 

CUDDALORE:  VHP TN organising secretary SV Raman on Sunday alleged that the DMK rule in TN was anti-Hindu. He was speaking at a presser in Chidambaram. “TN Assembly Speaker goes to churches and tells them they can proselytise and build churches freely... In Chidambaram, action is being taken against podhu dikshithars. The government is troubling Hindus and Hindu dharma,” Raman alleged.

“VHP was launched in 1964 and will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2024. Today (Sunday), we launched a people’s movement in Chidambaram and plan to meet one crore people across the nation.” He said they were planning to meet people from all divisions of Hindu dharma and engage in various activities, including raising awareness on Hindu dharma, cow protection, women protection, and youth integration. The movement would last till November 20. 

“VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan never read Manusmriti, and is releasing his book,” Raman said.

‘RSS is 2nd army of nation’
Raman termed RSS, which would enter its centenary year in 2024, as the nation’s second army. There were no restrictions on its rallies, but  owing to political conspiracies, curbs were imposed on its rally in TN. Surely, RSS would break all barriers by approaching the Supreme Court and the rallies would take place in TN, he said.

