4,000 assistant professors to be recruited to arts and science colleges across TN

Published: 09th November 2022 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

Teacher, school, college

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The higher education department on Tuesday issued an order allowing the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) to appoint 4,000 assistant professors out of the total 7,198 posts lying vacant in government arts and science colleges across the State.

The GO said the teachers would be recruited through a written test and an interview conducted by the Teachers’ Recruitment Board (TRB). The test would be for 200 marks and the interview 30 marks. “The order to recruit 4,000 assistant teachers has been issued,” said higher education minister K Ponmudy at a presser here.

The government, after careful examination of the appeals made by the guest lecturers, decided to grant permission to UGC-qualified guest lecturers working in government colleges to take part in the open competitive test. The GO said the guest lecturers clearing the written test would be awarded a weightage of 2 marks for each academic year of teaching experience (maximum 15 marks) as a one-time measure.

The GO further said the prevailing method of awarding 34 marks for teaching experience, qualification and interview would be dropped and recruitment would be made through competitive written exams. The written exam would have multiple choice questions (MCQ) of 100 marks and descriptive-type questions of 100 marks.  

The higher education department has also allowed the DCE to conduct online transfer counselling for teachers for the year 2022-23.

Comments

