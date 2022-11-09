Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK, PMK oppose plan to outsource jobs in Tamil Nadu

The AIADMK and PMK have condemned the State government for deciding to outsource Group D jobs and a few Group C jobs.

Published: 09th November 2022 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK flags

AIADMK flag. Representational image (File photo| MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The AIADMK and PMK have condemned the State government for deciding to outsource Group D jobs and a few Group C jobs. They urged the government to revoke GO 115, issued in this regard.

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami disapproved of the formation of a human resources reforms committee headed by a retired IAS officer to propose a comprehensive roadmap to reform human resource management.

He said this would affect the 69% reservation and social justice. If the GO is not withdrawn, AIADMK will extend its support to government employees and youth in case of any protest, he said. PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran also condemned the decision.

Comments

