Home States Tamil Nadu

Biomedical waste dumping: Tirunelveli Mayor warns of cancelling hospital licences

Meanwhile, a truck from Kerala discarded poultry and e-waste at an ooruni (public water tank) in Naranapuram village of Tenkasi district on Monday.

Published: 09th November 2022 12:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 12:51 AM   |  A+A-

biomedical waste

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI:  Condemning the dumping of biomedical waste in public spaces, Tirunelveli Mayor P M Saravanan on Tuesday said legal action will be initiated against medical institutions violating rules, in addition to penalties. Recalling the disposal of biomedical waste in Palayamkottai, Santhi Nagar, and junction areas in the city last week, he said, "With the city receiving heavy rains, faulty waste management can lead to a health crisis. Licenses of hospitals and clinics discarding biomedical waste in the open will be cancelled."

Encouraging the city residents to lend help to the corporation in finding miscreants involved in the crime, Saravanan assured that whoever provides details about people or institutions violating the rules will be duly rewarded while keeping their identity confidential.    

Meanwhile, a truck from Kerala discarded poultry and e-waste at an ooruni (public water tank) in Naranapuram village of Tenkasi district on Monday. Stating that the waste might lead to serious illnesses among people, the villagers said this has become a frequent practice in Kuruvikulam and Sankarankovil areas. They urged the State government to bring an immediate end to the menace. The local body administration commenced measures to remove wastes from the ooruni.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biomedical waste Tirunelveli Mayor hospital licences
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp