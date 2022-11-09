Biomedical waste dumping: Tirunelveli Mayor warns of cancelling hospital licences

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI: Condemning the dumping of biomedical waste in public spaces, Tirunelveli Mayor P M Saravanan on Tuesday said legal action will be initiated against medical institutions violating rules, in addition to penalties. Recalling the disposal of biomedical waste in Palayamkottai, Santhi Nagar, and junction areas in the city last week, he said, "With the city receiving heavy rains, faulty waste management can lead to a health crisis. Licenses of hospitals and clinics discarding biomedical waste in the open will be cancelled."



Encouraging the city residents to lend help to the corporation in finding miscreants involved in the crime, Saravanan assured that whoever provides details about people or institutions violating the rules will be duly rewarded while keeping their identity confidential.



Meanwhile, a truck from Kerala discarded poultry and e-waste at an ooruni (public water tank) in Naranapuram village of Tenkasi district on Monday. Stating that the waste might lead to serious illnesses among people, the villagers said this has become a frequent practice in Kuruvikulam and Sankarankovil areas. They urged the State government to bring an immediate end to the menace. The local body administration commenced measures to remove wastes from the ooruni.

