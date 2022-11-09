Coimbatore police to counsel youth under influence of radical propaganda

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Counselling would be provided to youth who are suspected or identified to have been influenced by radical propaganda, Commissioner of Police V Balakrishnan has said. Addressing media persons after inaugurating a training programme on using drone-mounted cameras, on Tuesday, Balakrishnan said several youths are on police radar on suspicion that they could have been influenced by fundamentalist/radical propaganda.

“We are planning to organise a de-radicalising programme. The plan is in its nascent stage. Several factors such as identifying experts in the field and holding consultations with leaders of religious organisations must be taken into consideration.

“We plan to rope in their family members in the counselling process. So far, several persons are under our surveillance. At this stage it would not be appropriate to give a number,” Balakrishnan told TNIE.

Replying to a query on the car blast, he said, “National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating the case. As for city police, it would continue surveillance based on inputs from the agency. Special teams of city police have completed their investigation. Personnel brought in from other districts for security after the incident have returned.”

On the training programme, Balakrishnan said. “City police are already using drone mounted cameras for surveillance of crowds during festivals or law and order situation. The current training is on using them for other purposes like monitoring rash driving.” Many personnel attended the session.

