Ex-serviceman runs pillar to post to renew personal gun license

PERAMBALUR: Into the first year of his retirement from military services in 2012, R Sakthivel, now 52, obtained a licence to own a personal gun. Returning to Madanagopalapuram, Perambalur, from Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir, Sakthivel earned a livelihood as a gunman at Thirumandurai Toll Plaza here.

Today, nearly 10 years after, the ex-serviceman runs pillar to post to renew the gun licence that expired on April 19, 2021. On April 8, 2021, he paid Rs 1,500 for licence renewal at the Perambalur revenue department.

Official apathy, Sakthivel says, compelled him to submit a complaint with the district collectorate to fast-track the renewal process, which is moving in a snail-pace even after the completion of verification. It is to be noted that the district administration or police is authorised to sanction a gun licence or its renewal.

Currently, the gun is under the custody of the Arumbavur police station near Madanagopalapuram, as Sakthivel surrendered it to them during the recent rural body election, Sakthivel said, adding that its return wholly depended on licence renewal.

Sakthivel said he twice approached the revenue department magisterial, Tamilarasan, in regard to this matter. The response, both times, Sakthivel said, was harsh, compelling him to submit a petition, which too, went in vain. Sakthivel told TNIE, "I had had regularly been renewing the (gun) licence. However, I am now faced with difficulties due to the authorities concerned in Perambalur delaying the process, with the revenue department magisterial insulting me.

He was rude to the extent that he asked me to file a case against him. I was insulted and threatened in front of other department officials. I do not know whom to approach to take up this issue." When TNIE was contacted, Tamilarasan refused to comment on the matter. A police source said personal guns could be used for personal security alone, and not for official or professional purposes.

