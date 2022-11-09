Hero stone found at temple near Palani

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A team from Virarajendran Archaeological and Historical Research Centre (VAHRC) from Tiruppur city recovered a hero stone at a temple in Ravimangalam village near Palani in Dindigul recently.

VAHRC director S Ravikumar said the stone features images of two heroes and measures 130 cm in height and 75 cm in width. Both heroes are seen holding a bow and arrow in one hand and a sword in another. Besides, the carving of dogs is also seen in the hero stone.

Going by the carving style, the stone could date to the early 10th century AD, he added. An epitaph inscribed on the stone mentions that the heroes along with the faithful dog died while protecting cattle and property.

