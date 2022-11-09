Home States Tamil Nadu

Hero stone found at temple near Palani

VAHRC director S Ravikumar said the stone features images of two heroes and measures 130 cm in height and 75 cm in width.

Published: 09th November 2022 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 01:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  A team from Virarajendran Archaeological and Historical Research Centre (VAHRC) from Tiruppur city recovered a hero stone at a temple in Ravimangalam village near Palani in Dindigul recently.

VAHRC director S Ravikumar said the stone features images of two heroes and measures 130 cm in height and 75 cm in width. Both heroes are seen holding a bow and arrow in one hand and a sword in another. Besides, the carving of dogs is also seen in the hero stone.

Going by the carving style, the stone could date to the early 10th century AD, he added. An epitaph inscribed on the stone mentions that the heroes along with the faithful dog died while protecting cattle and property.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hero stone Palani temple
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp