Madras HC reserves orders on plea to quash FIRs against former minister Velumani

The case was in connection with alleged irregularities in awarding tenders in Chennai and Coimbatore corporations, and disproportionate assets.

Published: 09th November 2022 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 03:14 AM

Former Tamil Nadu minister SP Velumani

Former Tamil Nadu minister SP Velumani (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court on Tuesday reserved the orders on the petitions filed by former municipal administration minister and senior AIADMK leader SP Velumani seeking to quash two FIRs filed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC). The case was in connection with alleged irregularities in awarding tenders in Chennai and Coimbatore corporations, and disproportionate assets.

The division bench of Justices PN Prakash and RMT Teekaa Raman was hearing arguments from the counsels for the petitioner, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi and Arappor Iyakkam. On the last day of the arguments, V Suresh, counsel for Arappor Iyakkam, said all allegations were supported by documents obtained under the RTI and through public sources.

They showed collusion in the award of tenders to Senthil & Co, owned by Velumani’s brother Anbarasan, with respect to 47 tenders that were uploaded from the same IP address, on the same date within a short time, he added. 

Suresh said the modus operandi indicated conspiracy. Accusing the then SP of DVAC R Ponni of disregarding concrete evidence, he described her preliminary enquiry (PE) report as a sham to exonerate Velumani. If the court finds her action malafide, exemplary action must be initiated against her, he urged.
SPP Hasan Mohammed Jinnah, representing DVAC, submitted that by increasing the income ceiling of the firms from Rs 10 crore to Rs 20 crore, smaller companies were prevented from participating in the tender process.

Counsels, appearing for Velumani, reiterated their arguments that he had no role in allocating the tenders, held in a transparent manner. They said the court was misled by DVAC as the FIR was registered based on the CAG report findings, but the PE report was not taken into account.
 

